SDPD Investigating Homicide in City Heights

The San Diego Police Department is investigating a homicide Saturday after a man was found unresponsive in City Heights.

At around 3 a.m., police received a call saying a man was found down on the sidewalk along the bike path in the Teralta Park neighborhood on 4050 Orange Ave.

Once officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive with trauma to his upper body, SDPD said. Although life-saving measures were performed, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's still early in the investigation, but police believe it appears the man was in the area of Teralta park on 4100 Central Avenue and 4000 Polk Avenue before he collapsed and died.

A neighbor told NBC 7 they heard some loud pops in the middle of the night.

"I got home and went straight to bed, and I heard a loud pop sound, kind of like a firecracker," said Lizbeth Garcia Chavez.

The man has been identified, but his name is not being released at this time pending family notification, police said. He is described as a 31-year-old.

Police gave out no suspect information and little is known about what lead to the man's death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.