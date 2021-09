The San Diego Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Bay Terraces neighborhood.

Shots rang out just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on South Meadowbrook Drive north of Paradise Valley Road. One person was shot and killed and another was injured, according to SDPD.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. SDPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Check back for updates on this developing story.