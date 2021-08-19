San Diego Homicide Detectives Probe Man's Death Near Trolley Station in Mission Valley

San Diego police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a man found bleeding near a trolley station Wednesday night in Mission Valley.

The San Diego Police Department Lt. Matt Dobbs said dispatchers were called to an area near Station Village Way and the Rio Vista Trolley Station just before 9:15 p.m. to investigate a report of an injured man.

When officers arrived in Mission Valley East, they found the victim, dead. He had suffered trauma to his upper body, Dobbs confirmed, but did not specify what type of injuries the man had.

The SDPD Homicide Unit was called to the scene to take over the investigation.

As of 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Dobbs said little was known about the circumstances that led to the man’s death. Police have not yet released the victim’s name but did say he was a 60-year-old man who was believed to be homeless.

“Investigators are in the process of collecting evidence and trying to locate potential witnesses,” Dobbs explained. “There is no suspect information at this time.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with details on this case can call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.