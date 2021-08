The San Diego Police Department is investigating a death in Mission Valley.

The victim was found bleeding along a path at an apartment complex on Station Village Way at around 9 p.m., according to SDPD.

The victim died from his injuries and the department's Homicide Unit was called to the scene, SDPD said.

SDPD did not specify the victim's injuries or detail what led up to his death.

Check back for updates on this developing story.