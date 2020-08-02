SDPD Investigating Death of Man in Middletown

San Diego Police are investigating the death of a man after they received a call about someone acting erratically in the area of Middletown on Sunday.

At around 1:30 p.m. police arrived at Sassafras Street and Columbia Street near downtown because people called to report a man who was acting erratically by jumping on top of cars and vandalizing at least one. Police say the man took off his clothes and was only wearing a shirt and socks when they arrived.

The man was already down in the street when police arrived. They put him in handcuffs for his own safety and realized he was not moving. Police then took off the handcuffs and began CPR along with a doctor who lived nearby, but was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

SDPD homicide detectives are at the scene but police say this is not a homicide investigation.

"Because police were on the scene it was initially considered to be an in-custody death, but the fact that the male was already down and he had medical distress before officers even arrived, we are still continuing with the investigation because we already started it but otherwise we will not be out here. This is not a homicide," said SDPD Lt. Andra Brown.

Police are interviewing witnesses at the scene. Brown told NBC 7 they are not sure who the man is. The man did have a piece of paper in his clothing with identifying information but have yet to verify the information.

The investigation is ongoing. Police do not know if the man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.