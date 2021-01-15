SDPD Investigates Death of Man Found Lying in Street in Mountain View

A man found hurt and lying in the street in San Diego’s Mountain View area Thursday died shortly after a passerby and police officers tried to help him – but little is known about how he got there in the first place.

The San Diego Police Department said a passerby spotted the man unresponsive in the roadway at 1100 S. 45th Street at around 8:40 a.m. The passerby started giving the man CPR and called 911.

SDPD officers arrived and took over trying to resuscitate the man and soon came emergency crews with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

While treating the man, crews noticed trauma – described by SDPD as “possible gunshot injuries” – on his body.

The man was taken to a local hospital but died just after 9 a.m., police confirmed.

SDPD homicide detectives are handling the investigation and looking for witnesses. Police have not yet released any information on potential suspects, if any.

Lt. Andra Brown said it’s still early in the investigation and “little is known about the circumstances surrounding his death.”

Brown said the man has been identified, but his name is not being released by police right now. He was 56 years old.

Anyone with information on this case can reach out to the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.