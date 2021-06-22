SDPD ID's Mira Mesa Homicide Victim, Suspect

San Diego police announced a 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the murder of his friend after authorities responded to a call of a bloody man in Mira Mesa.

SDPD received a call Friday morning of a man covered in blood and “acting erratically” on the 7800 block of Burlington Way, the department said in a statement. Upon arrival, authorities detained the man in question and checked a residence he was associated with, where a body was found with injuries to his torso.

Investigators believe the suspect and victim were friends and are continuing to investigate what prompted the violence. Authorities determined the victim lived in the house and the suspect was his guest.

The victim was identified as 47-year-old Robert Lizotte. Police did not specify what his cause of death was.

Authorities identified the suspect as 39-year-old Juan Ortega, who was booked into jail for murder.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.