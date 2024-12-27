A man who was found with a gunshot wound at an independent living facility in San Diego over the weekend has been identified.

Officers responded at around 10:25 p.m. Saturday to a report of a man who had been shot in his upper body at Oak Park Independent Living at 3133 54th St., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police believe there were at least nine people inside the facility at the time of the shooting and are attempting to interview all of them.

On Thursday, San Diego police said the victim had been identified as Dennis Robinson, 49, but released no other new information in the case other than to say, "Thus far, there is no suspect description to provide."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

San Diego Police Lt. Lou Maggi, who is with the homicide unit, told NBC 7 on Sunday afternoon that Robinson's injury did not appear self-inflicted and that no firearm was recovered at the scene.

"We are still working through the details and have many unanswered questions, but we do not believe this was random, and there is no reason to believe there is a threat to the public," Maggi told NBC 7.

Maggi confirmed to NBC 7 on Thursday that Robinson did not live at the facility and that investigators have not determined whether he was shot inside the building or was shot outside and then walked into the property.

First-responding officers performed CPR on Robinson until medics took over and brought him to a nearby hospital, where he died shortly afterward.

Police said at least nine people were inside the facility at the time of the shooting and that "detectives are working towards interviewing them all and identifying exactly where the shooting took place." They also said they were reviewing security video recorded in the area.

A motive for the shooting was unclear, officials said Sunda.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.