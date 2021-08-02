SDPD Hosting Hiring Expo to Recruit More Women

The San Diego Police Department is looking to recruit more women to serve on the force.

Mayor Todd Gloria and SDPD Chief David Nisleit have announced a major hiring expo for the department that will take place later this month.

Right now, 17% of San Diego police officers are female. That's slightly above the national average, but Chief Nisleit said it needs to be higher.

“The San Diego Police Department already has so many talented women serving in roles throughout the department, but we need more,” Chief Nisleit said. “Diversity in gender and race allows SDPD to better serve the many people we interact with daily. I encourage all women who are interested in joining SDPD to attend this hiring expo and learn more about a great career with SDPD.”

The expo will be a chance for women who are interested in policing to learn more about the different job opportunities available within the department and how to apply.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The event is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to noon, Aug. 21. Anyone interested in participating can email SDPDrecruiting@pd.sandiego.gov for more information.