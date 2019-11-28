As Mother Nature drenched San Diego County with rain and snow on Thanksgiving, law enforcement warned travelers of flooded and blocked roadways.

In a tweet, the San Diego Police Department told natives and visiting family alike to avoid the following roadways:

Southern Areas:

Hollister Street (2500 to 2700 blocks)

Monument Road (2100 block)

Airway Road (8300 block)

Northern Areas:

Nobel Drive over I-5

Balboa Avenue (4200 block)

Carmel Mountain Road (3300 block)

Carroll Road (6000 block)

During the storm’s three-day stint over the Southern California region, San Diego could see more than three inches of rain and up to six inches of snow, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

The impact could be dangerous for drivers on what AAA predicts will be the busiest travel holiday in 14 years.

To see how much rain and snow has reached San Diego County, as well as ongoing watches, warnings, and advisories in the region, click here.