SDPD Finds SUV Suspected in East Village Hit-and-Run That Injured 2 Scooter Riders

Police say they found the SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash that left two scooter riders hospitalized Monday morning in East Village.

A man and a woman in their 20s were traveling on the same electric scooter near the intersection of 13th and Market Streets at around 4 a.m. when they were hit by a white Ford Explorer, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police say the driver fled the scene, and investigators spent the morning and afternoon trying to track down the driver or the Explorer, which they expected would have significant front-end damage.

Then just before 5 p.m., police were called to Third Avenue near K Street where they found a white Explorer with front-end damage on its driver's side, including a smashed headlight, broken mirror, cracked windshield and scuffs along its front fender. The driver was detained while officers inspected the vehicle.

Around two hours later, SDPD confirmed the Explorer was the SUV they were looking for, and said it had been impounded so evidence could be collected. As of 10:30 p.m. the driver was still listed as being detained, not arrested.

The victims are expected to survive. One was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital while the other was transported to UC San Diego Medical Center.

One neighbor, who did not want his identity revealed, told NBC 7 Monday afternoon that he is frustrated with how ruthless drivers in the neighborhood are with pedestrians.

"It’s scary being out here because that happens at all hours of the day, not just really early in the morning," he said. "People run red lights, people don’t care. And especially if they’re coming here to a Padres game, I mean, it is scary out here to be a pedestrian so I’m not shocked that this happened. I’m saddened that this happened.”

SDPD Sgt. Robert McDonald said the driver's biggest mistake was not staying behind to help.

