SDPD, FBI Searching for Suspects After Explosive Device Detonates Inside Hotel in Serra Mesa

The San Diego Police and FBI investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects after an explosive device was detonated inside a hotel in Serra Mesa Thursday.

Shortly after 10:15 a.m. SDPD responded to a 911 call that a "pipe bomb had been detonated inside" the Four Points by Sheraton hotel located on the 8100 block of Aero Drive.

Police said the explosion did cause damage to the property, but there were no reported injuries.

Investigators recovered images of two people of interest and are asking the public's help in identifying them.

SDPD, FBI and ATF are investigating the incident.

Anyone who may have information about this incident can contact SDPD or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.