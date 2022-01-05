la jolla

SDPD, FBI Need Help in Identifying La Jolla Bank Robber

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

San Diego Police Department

A man robbed a La Jolla bank Wednesday and the San Diego Police and FBI need the public's help to identify the robber.

At around 3:15 p.m., the thief entered a Chase Bank located in the 8800 block of Villa La Jolla Drive and gave a teller a note demanding money. The robber received a sum of cash and left the bank on foot, SDPD said.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The thief is described as a man approximately 5-foot-8-inches tall wearing dark pants, dark shoes, a red long sleeve shirt, a black face mask and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information can contact the San Diego FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This article tagged under:

la jollaSan Diego Police Departmentbank robbery
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us