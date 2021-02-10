SDPD Arrests One of Their Own; Felony Stalking, False Imprisonment Charges Filed

San Diego police said Wednesday that they had arrested an SDPD sergeant Wednesday after a seven-month investigation.

SDPD Sgt. Mariusz Czas, an 18-year veteran of the force, faces felony charges of stalking, extortion and false imprisonment, along with misdemeanor counts of making harassing calls and violation of a restraining order, according to police.

Officials said Tuesday that the investigation began June 29, 2020, after a woman reported to a local law-enforcement agency that she was being harassed by her ex-boyfriend. Investigators from the San Diego Police Department interviewed her the following day, and Czas, 42, was then relieved of police duties and reassigned to a role with no public interaction.

Since July of last year, investigators conducted additional interviews and searched Czas' home after obtaining a search warrant, and met several times with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office to discuss the case.

"SDPD has zero tolerance for domestic abuse in any form," the San Diego police said in a news release Wednesday that contained information regarding the arrest. "All of our personnel will continue to be held to a high standard that our community deserves."

Czas was taken to the county jail Wednesday morning for booking, officials said. He is being held on $100,000 bail. He is due in court in downtown San Diego on Feb. 19.