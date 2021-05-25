SDPD Announces Arrest 2 Years After Slaying of Rose Donuts Owner

A Los Angeles man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the killing of a popular donut shop owner during a home invasion in 2019.

The news of the assault on 58-year-old Randy Taing, owner of Rose Donuts shops in Morena and Linda Vista, spread quickly throughout San Diego County.

San Diego police said Taing was severely hurt during an April 5, 2019, robbery at his home on Ashford Street near Lindbergh Neighborhood Park. Taing needed life support until his death three days later, according to SDPD.

According to investigators, the home invasion robbery happened at around 11:45 a.m. Although critically hurt in the process, Taing was able to call his son to tell him there had been a theft at the family’s home. The son then called 911 and rushed home to check on his father.

When the son got to the house, he found Taing suffering from what police described as “apparent trauma to his upper body.”

When officers got to the scene, Taing was no longer breathing. He was taken to a local hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. He never regained consciousness, police said.

On Tuesday, more than two years after Taing's death, SDPD announced an arrest in the case. Keon Wilson, 34, was taken into custody on murder and residential burglary charges, according to SDPD. SDPD also accused Wilson of burglarizing homes in Carlsbad and Poway.

Wilson was booked in Los Angeles County Jail.

In the days after Taing's death, NBC 7 visited Rose Donuts. The shop was closed and a sign had been taped to the door that read: "Closed indefinitely until further notice. Thank you for understanding."

A growing memorial of flowers and cards from customers touched by the shop owner lined the entrance to the shop.

"I am just so saddened by what's happened," Indra Perez said. Perez is a long-time customer of the family-owned doughnut store; she said she's been visiting the shop since she was a child.

"We'd share stories of our kids all the time, all the time. We'd share stories with his wife all the time. I just miss them," Perez said.

Taing was a grandfather and was married to his wife for 33 years.

Weeks after the shop's closure, NBC 7 learned a cousin of Taing's reopened Rose Donuts to carry on his family’s legacy.

“It’s sad in a way, but at the same time, we want to give back to the community and let the community know we still exist,” Chu told NBC 7.

Chu said it was refreshing to see the outpouring support for his family’s donut shop. Chu renovated the inside of the shop with new furniture and equipment. He said he hoped to keep Rose Donuts open for another 25 years.

SDPD said Taing was home alone at the time of the robbery. A safe was stolen from the home, but investigators have not said what was inside.