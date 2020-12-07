SDG&E Warns 50,000 Customers of Possible Power Shutoffs as Santa Ana Winds Move Through Region

Just more than 50,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers could be without power from Monday through Wednesday as parts of the county face elevated fire risk due to incoming Santa Ana winds.

The utility company announced that 50,483 were notified of the possible power shutoffs and said its staff "remains on high alert and stands prepared" for anything Mother Nature may have in store for the county.

The @NWSSanDiego has issued a Red Flag Warning for Monday morning through Tuesday night. Our crews remain on high alert and stand prepared to respond as needed to the next round of Santa Ana winds expected to impact our region. Learn more at https://t.co/0v5Vv4AHDf. pic.twitter.com/zKaY1AKVRb — SDG&E (@SDGE) December 6, 2020

Gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity will significantly raise the risk of wildfires in the San Diego County mountains and western valleys Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather agency issued a red flag warning that will be in effect from 4 a.m. Monday through 10 p.m. Tuesday in the mountains and the western valleys.

A high wind warning will also be in effect from 6 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday in those two areas.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Crystal Eggers explains the phenomenon behind Santa Ana Winds when they roll through San Diego County.

“Eventually we’re going to see things get better as we approach the weekend but for now, we’re going to be dealing with some high winds in the forecast and also fire danger," NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Winds out of the northeast Monday are expected to be between 15 to 25 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 35 mph this afternoon in the mountains and the western valleys, forecasters said. The strongest winds are expected Monday night through Tuesday in those two areas.

⚠️ RED FLAG UPDATE ⚠️ Forecast winds have trended stronger. Expect gusts of 35-60 mph. Isolated gusts around 70 mph are possible in the San Diego County Mountains. A High Wind Watch was issued for all of our mountains. Are you prepared? 👉 https://t.co/PCkh7rf2tM pic.twitter.com/0YC2D88jas — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 6, 2020

Humidity levels will drop to around 10%, with poor recovery expected overnight.

“That’s critically low," Parveen said. "That’s very dry and that’s because of those offshore Santa Ana winds blowing in that dry air.”

The red flag warning means that outdoor burning should be avoided because any fires that develop will spread rapidly, according to the NWS. The high wind warning advises that the gusty conditions may knock down trees or power lines, and travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles in wind-prone areas.

High temperatures Monday are forecast to reach 69 degrees near the coast, 71 inland, 76 in the western valleys, 64 in the mountains and 73 in the deserts.

Conditions are expected to warm up Tuesday and Wednesday, then temperatures will drop slightly on Thursday and Friday, forecasters said.