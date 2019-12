SDG&E is telling its customers to look out for scammers this holiday season. The utility says it's noticed a rise in scams where people impersonate its employees.

It involves the imposter phoning and demanding the customer make an immediate payment to their SDG&E account.

SDG&E says it never proactively contacts customers to get their credit card, banking or financial information.

The utility has several tips for you on how to spot scams and protect yourself on its website.