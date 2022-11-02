SDG&E

SDG&E Reporting Multiple Power Outages Around San Diego County

The outages are reported as of 3 p.m.

By NBC 7 Staff

San Diego Gas and Electric sign
NBC 7

San Diego Gas and Electric is reporting multiple power outages throughout the county Wednesday afternoon.

There are 54 customers in Kensington, Talmadge, W State College, City Heights, Chollas Creek, and Oak Park that are without power. SDG&E said it is determining the cause. The electric company expects the power to be restored by 4:30 p.m.

There are 330 customers without power in La Mesa. SDG&E is trying to assess the cause. The electric company is expected to restore power at 4 p.m.

There are 28 people in the Sorrento, Mira Mesa and Scripps Ranch areas. SDG&E is assessing the cause and expects the power to be restored by 5:30 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Also, 379 customers in the Rolando, E State College, along with parts of Kensington, Talmadge, and W State College area are without power. SDG&E is expected to restore power by 4:30 p.m. as they are assessing the cause of the outage.

LX Sep 14

More Power Outages Caused by Extreme Weather Are Happening Across the U.S.

Utility Bills Oct 19

Expect Your Electric Bill to Go Up in 2023. SDG&E Says a Rate Hike is Imminent

This is the outage map as of Nov 02 at 03:00 PM

Visit the SDG&E website for more details.

This article tagged under:

SDG&Epower outages
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us