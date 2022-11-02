San Diego Gas and Electric is reporting multiple power outages throughout the county Wednesday afternoon.

There are 54 customers in Kensington, Talmadge, W State College, City Heights, Chollas Creek, and Oak Park that are without power. SDG&E said it is determining the cause. The electric company expects the power to be restored by 4:30 p.m.

There are 330 customers without power in La Mesa. SDG&E is trying to assess the cause. The electric company is expected to restore power at 4 p.m.

There are 28 people in the Sorrento, Mira Mesa and Scripps Ranch areas. SDG&E is assessing the cause and expects the power to be restored by 5:30 p.m.

Also, 379 customers in the Rolando, E State College, along with parts of Kensington, Talmadge, and W State College area are without power. SDG&E is expected to restore power by 4:30 p.m. as they are assessing the cause of the outage.

