More than 1,000 customers are without power Sunday morning in an outage spanning from University Heights to Golden Hill, according to San Diego Gas and Electric.

The impacted areas include University Heights, North Park, Normal Heights, Center City, Balboa Park, and Golden Hill, according to SDG&E’s outage map.

The gas and electric company said customers lost power starting at 8 a.m.

Initial reports showed 4,453 customers impacted by the outage, but by 8:30 a.m., that number fell to 1,057 customers.

SDG&E said it estimates that full power will be restored by 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The company is investigating the cause of the outage.

