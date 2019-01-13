Dozens of Escondido Residents Without Power as SDG&E Repairs Circuit - NBC 7 San Diego
Dozens of Escondido Residents Without Power as SDG&E Repairs Circuit

By Andrew Johnson

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    More than 130 customers were without power in Escondido Sunday morning after a circuit needed repairs.

    Residents near Auto Park Way lost power at around 10:20 a.m., according to San Diego Electric and Gas.

    At the time of the outage, 134 customers were affected. Roughly an hour later, that number fell to 69, according to SDG&E’s outage map.

    The gas and electric company said the cause of the outage was because equipment needed repairs. Though, the outage was unplanned.

    SDG&E said power should be fully restored by 1 p.m. Sunday.

    No other information was available.

      

