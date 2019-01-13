More than 130 customers were without power in Escondido Sunday morning after a circuit needed repairs.

Residents near Auto Park Way lost power at around 10:20 a.m., according to San Diego Electric and Gas.

At the time of the outage, 134 customers were affected. Roughly an hour later, that number fell to 69, according to SDG&E’s outage map.

The gas and electric company said the cause of the outage was because equipment needed repairs. Though, the outage was unplanned.

SDG&E said power should be fully restored by 1 p.m. Sunday.

No other information was available.