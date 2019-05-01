SDG&E Names NBC 7/T20 Among Top Leaders in Clean Technology

In an annual showcase, SDG&E honors leaders in energy efficiency and clean technology. NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia and Monica Dean have more on the eight winners, including NBC 7/T20. (Published 3 hours ago)

NBC 7 and T20 were among eight organizations honored for their leadership in clean technology at San Diego Gas and Electric’s annual Energy Showcase Tuesday.

For the past 14 years, SDG&E has awarded groups who “positively impact the community every day through their sustainability efforts” with Excellence in Energy Leadership Awards.

Some initiatives adopted by companies in San Diego include solar panels, battery storage, and smart irrigation systems.

This year, NBC 7/T20’s award was accepted by Vice President of Technology David MacKinnon and Facilities Manager Jeff Enter.

“As business leaders continue to invest in energy efficient and clean energy technologies, not only are they helping to create new cleantech industries and jobs, they are helping to build a more sustainable and healthier future,” Caroline Winn, chief operating officer for SDG&E, said in a release. “They are showing the world that economic prosperity and environmental stewardship do go hand in hand.”

SDG&E’s provided the following profile on NBC 7 and T20:

“Located in Kearny Mesa, this broadcast facility is one of the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly news centers in America. Generators, a solar rooftop system with battery storage, smart irrigation systems, recycled carpet, solar light tubes all contribute to an outstanding facility.”

The other organizations honored were: