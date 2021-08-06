SDG&E Customers to Recieve Nearly $70 in Bill Credit Over Two Months

Thanks to the California Climate Credit Program, in Aug. and Sept. San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) residential customers will see their electricity bills reduced.

The electricity bills will be reduced by $34.60 each month for a total of about $69.20. The credit is from a state program that requires power plants, natural gas providers, and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits.

"Recognizing that many customers see their bills spike during summer months due to use of air conditioning, SDG&E petitioned the California Public Utilities Commission a few years ago to change the timing of the electric portion of the Climate Credit to August and September. In the past, the electric credit was applied in April and October," SDG&E said in a statement.

No action is required to receive the credit. All residential customers, including community choice aggregation customers, automatically receive the Climate Credit from SDG&E on their bills, SDG&E said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Residential customers with natural gas service received the natural gas portion of the California Climate Credit in April of $17.86.

Anyone experiencing difficulty paying their utility bill due to COVID-19 is encouraged to visit the SDG&E website and learn about their assistance programs.