More than 400 customers were without power between Chula Vista and El Cajon Sunday afternoon.

San Diego Gas and Electric said the outage began at 2:06 p.m.

The affected areas include La Presa, Spring Valley, Rancho San Diego, Paradise Hills, Skyline, and Bay Terraces, according to SDG&E’s outage map.

The total number of customers without power is 445, the company said.

SDG&E initially said repairs would be completed by 7:30 p.m., but by 4:30 p.m., power had been fully restored.

The reason for the outage was under investigation, SDG&E said.

No other information was available.