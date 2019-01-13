More Than 400 Customers Without Power Between Chula Vista and El Cajon: SDG&E - NBC 7 San Diego
More Than 400 Customers Without Power Between Chula Vista and El Cajon: SDG&E

By Andrew Johnson

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    More than 400 customers were without power between Chula Vista and El Cajon Sunday afternoon.

    San Diego Gas and Electric said the outage began at 2:06 p.m.

    The affected areas include La Presa, Spring Valley, Rancho San Diego, Paradise Hills, Skyline, and Bay Terraces, according to SDG&E’s outage map.

    The total number of customers without power is 445, the company said.

    SDG&E initially said repairs would be completed by 7:30 p.m., but by 4:30 p.m., power had been fully restored. 

    The reason for the outage was under investigation, SDG&E said.

    No other information was available.

      

