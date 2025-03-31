SDG&E customers get $136 climate credit off April bills

San Diego Gas & Electric customers will receive an energy credit on their April bills, thanks to the California Climate Credit administered by the California Public Utilities Commission, it was announced Monday.

Residential SDG&E customers should look for an $81.38 credit on their electric bill and $54.21 credit on their natural gas bill.

"Through collaboration with the California Public Utilities Commission, our customers will see some financial relief in their upcoming bill," said SDG&E Chief Customer Officer Dana Golan. "If anyone is struggling to pay their bill, they can reach out to us to learn about various financial assistance programs we have available."

A second electric credit will be deducted from bills in October, bringing the total saved by the CCC program to $217 for SDG&E customers.

The California Climate Credit comes from the state's Cap-and-Trade Program that requires polluters to pay for climate pollution. It is paid in April and October each year.

Billing cycles vary, so not everyone will see the bill credit at the same time in April, but no action is required to receive it. It will automatically be credited to all gas and electricity customers -- including community choice aggregation customers and master-metered customers.