SDG&E Announces Anti-Racism Fund Matching Program for Teachers

San Diego Gas & Electric announced a new grant program supporting local teachers seeking to promote anti-racism projects in their classrooms.

The program, backed by $250,000 in shareholder funding, will allow teachers who request anti-racism learning materials through the crowdfunding platform DonorsChoose to have donations to their projects matched and receive $2 for every dollar they raise.

Teachers with projects of $1,000 or less at public schools within SDG&E's service territory in San Diego and southern Orange counties are eligible.

"As teachers work tirelessly to educate and shape the minds of our youth, they are also uniquely positioned to inspire a more inclusive and empathetic future generation that values the contribution of all races, cultures, religions, and genders," SDG&E CEO Caroline Winn said. "At SDG&E, we firmly believe we are all capable of doing more to fuel progress and we're honored to support teachers in their efforts to create a more just and equitable society."

The utility has had a similar program in place for science, technology, engineering and math -- or STEM -- projects over the past three years, but says the anti-racism initiative is the first of its kind for the company and the region.

"Our students want and need to talk about their experiences and feelings, and educators are integral to creating safe spaces where every child feels welcome," San Diego County Superintendent Paul Gothold said. "This program will help continue the work in our school systems of ensuring high expectations for every student while also showing respect and honor for unique cultures."

Teachers can click here to apply. The program will run until funds are exhausted, according to SDG&E.