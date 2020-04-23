SDFD Sends Massive Response to House Fire in Scripps Ranch

A massive firefighting effort was underway in Scripps Ranch, where a two-story home caught fire Thursday evening.

About 75 firefighters responded to the blaze on a cul-de-sac near the intersection of Riesling Drive and Spring Canyon Road at about 4:30 p.m. More than an hour later, dozens of firefighters were still dousing the home's roof to temper flames.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said the garage was fully engulfed in flames and appear to have spread to the home before they arrived.

After about 30 minutes, the department requested backup. The Miramar and Poway fire departments responded, as did San Diego Gas & Electric and the American Red Cross.

Video from SkyRanger 7 showed the blaze had burned a hole through about a quarter of the home's roof. Firefighters were using a ladder to douse the fire from the air and the ground.

The home sits along another home on one side and a wall of trees on the other, though it was unclear if the fire ever threatened any of its surroundings.

SDFD said it did not appear initially that anyone was injured in the blaze. The cause and the amount of damage caused by the blaze was not yet known.

No other information was available.