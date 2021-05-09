SDFD Firefighters Stop Spread of Brush Fire in Allied Gardens Area

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department on Sunday quickly managed to stop the spread of a brush fire in the Allied Gardens neighborhood.
The brush fire was reported near Princess View Drive and Mission Gorge Road at around 3 p.m. It was located at the river bottom where the vegetation was "very thick and dry," SDFD said.
The brush fire grew up to 1 to 2 acres. No structures were threatened as it was reported in an industrial area.
By 3:45 p.m. SDFD said they stopped the spread of the fire. By 4 p.m., SDFD said the fire was knocked down and was 10% contained.
Air and ground resources were used including water tenders and a helicopter, SDFD tweeted.
The cause of the fire is unknown and no injuries were reported.
Crews will remain at the scene for at least two hours making sure all embers and hot spots are out.