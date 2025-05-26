SDFD firefighters respond to mobile home fire in Mira Mesa

San Diego firefighter crews responded to a structure fire at the 10700 block of Black Mountain Rd. at around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire department told NBC 7 that all of the residents were outside the home and safe, with no injuries reported.

There were a total of 32 personnel from the department dispatched to the scene, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and SDPD is working on clearing the scene.