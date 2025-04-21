SDFD conducts vehicle rescue after two vehicles crash into lagoon in Torrey Pines

Just after 4:30 p.m. the San Diego Police and Fire Department responded to a vehicle rescue on N. Torrey Pines Rd., after a two-vehicle crash ended with two cars in the Los Peñasquitos Lagoon.

One person was trapped inside one of the vehicles in the water was transported to the hospital after being rescued by firefighters. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Another person involved in the accident has also been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The northbound lanes will be closed until the debris is cleaned from the lagoon, according to authorities.

This is a developing story; NBC 7 will update the story as more details emerge.