SDFD, Coast Guard Rescue Cruise Ship Passenger Off San Diego Coast

Stunning video shows a U.S. Coast Guard crew rescuing a woman from a cruise ship off the coast of San Diego.

In the video, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Special Tactics and Rescue team on a USCG MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter hovering above the Grand Princess cruise ship hoists the 28-year-old woman up from the deck of the ship.

The rescue took place at around 9 a.m. Tuesday about 160 miles west of San Diego.

The patient was suffering complications from a pre-existing medical condition. She was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla and is reportedly in stable condition, according to the USCG.