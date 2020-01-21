U.S. Coast Guard

SDFD, Coast Guard Rescue Cruise Ship Passenger Off San Diego Coast

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Stunning video shows a U.S. Coast Guard crew rescuing a woman from a cruise ship off the coast of San Diego.

In the video, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Special Tactics and Rescue team on a USCG MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter hovering above the Grand Princess cruise ship hoists the 28-year-old woman up from the deck of the ship.

The rescue took place at around 9 a.m. Tuesday about 160 miles west of San Diego.

Local

SDSU 45 mins ago

No. 4 SDSU Dismantles Wyoming 72-55, Moves to 20-0

Carlsbad 1 hour ago

Marine Tripped on Pothole While Carrying Wife Leading to Her Death: Lawsuit

The patient was suffering complications from a pre-existing medical condition. She was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla and is reportedly in stable condition, according to the USCG.

This article tagged under:

U.S. Coast GuardRescue
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us