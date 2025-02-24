SDFC wins inaugural MLS match, spoiling L.A. Galaxy championship party

When the Major League Soccer schedule was released it looked like the folks at the league office did San Diego FC no favors.

Playing the first match in franchise history on the road? In Los Angeles? Against the defending MLS Cup champion Galaxy, who would be raising a banner? That's a tall order for an expansion club.

Which the result all the sweeter. SDFC got a 52nd minute strike from Anders Dreyer for the first goal in franchise history, which was enough to secure the first win in franchise history with a 2-0 upset at Dignity Health Sports Park (we'll add an extra layer of satisfaction due to the fact the team from San Diego beat the team that plays in the stadium the Chargers fled America's Finest City to play three seasons in).

The goal came from the guys you would expect the goal to come from. Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, the first Designated Player the club signed, corralled a loose ball in the Galaxy box and immediately fed a pass to Dreyer, the second DP they added. From there SDFC hunkered down on defense, highlighted by one phenomenal save by CJ dos Santos on a shot from point blank range.

In stoppage time San Diego got one more, once again it was Dreyer, who took a feed and chipped it off the crossbar and in to put the match away. SDFC gets to play its home opener on March 1 then St. Louis makes the trip to Snapdragon Stadium.