‘SDCE Rocks the Vote’ Celebrates Voting Rights during Black History Month

In celebration of Black History Month, San Diego Continuing Education held the “SDCE Rocks the Vote” event Thursday at their Education Cultural Complex.

The event was free and open to the public. It included free food and live music.

The event even recognized African American voting rights and the history of its steps.

“We want them to understand, when they go to the polls, when they exercise their rights, when they make their voices heard, things can change,” SDCE Dean of Career and College transition Stephanie Lewis said.

The event also included booths where attendees could register to vote and educate the importance of voting.