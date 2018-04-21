In Real Life Kick Off Summer at Lucky Local High School

Thanks to SDCCU Classroom Heroes and Channel 933, one lucky local high school will get to see In Real Life in, well, real life on May 11 -- and not just at 933's Summer Kick Off Concert at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre.

The SDCCU High School Musical Artist Takeover contest will bring the five-piece pop/rap boy band to the winning school's grounds for a private performance, and all it takes to win is a whole lotta school spirit.

The opportunity for students, teachers and parents to enter for the chance to win the private performance via SDCCU's Instagram ended on April 20, so now it's just a waiting game to see which San Diego County high school comes out on top (something tells me Ramona High School has a pretty good shot).

But the real icing on the cake is the $1,000 award SDCCU will dole out to the winner. Heck, I'd re-enroll in high school for that kinda dough.

It's all thanks to the SDCCU Classroom Heroes program, which "honor[s] deserving teachers and recognize[s] the importance of education in shaping the future of today’s youth and contributing to a strong and thriving economy for years to come."



I'm not sure how much In Real Life will promote the importance of education, but apparently they are known for hit songs “Eyes Closed” and “Tattoo (How ‘Bout You),” and they're also scheduled to perform at the Channel 933 Summer Kick Off Concert on May 11, which will be presented by SDCCU. The Chainsmokers, Ne-Yo, Miguel, Meghan Trainor, Iggy Azalea, Troye Sivan and Lauv will also be performing.

Rutger Ansley Rosenborg has been an Associate Editor at NBC SoundDiego since 2016. He is an avid creator, communicator and purveyor of bad jokes. Find out more here, or contact him here.