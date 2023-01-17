SDCCU Offers Free Educational Resources to Start the Year off Right for National Financial Wellness Month

San Diego County Credit Union® (SDCCU®), one of Southern California’s largest locally-owned financial institutions, is committed to helping improve the financial health of the community by offering free educational resources for National Financial Wellness Month. The new year is a great time to focus on improving financial health, as research shows that poor financial health often leads to diminished physical health. To help educate the community, SDCCU is presenting free educational webinars on a variety of topics aimed at improving financial health, including Understanding Credit Reports, Preventing Identity Theft and Scams, Achieving Money Milestones and more.

“We are pleased to provide this essential financial education for our members and the community as we kick off the new year,” said Teresa Campbell, SDCCU president and CEO. “Our presentations have tips to help improve overall financial health for all stages of life.”

These complimentary presentations are open to the public, but space is limited and reservations are required. To register or for details, please visit sdccu.com/fww.

The presentations are part of Financial Wellness Wednesdays, an ongoing program hosted by SDCCU to help provide the community access to free financial wellness information. For more financial wellness tips and resources visit sdccu.com/blog.