SDABJ to Honor 4 Students at Scholarship Reception at NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 Studios

The San Diego Association of Black Journalists has revealed the four San Diego students that have been selected to receive scholarship awards.

Khalil Mitchell of Morse High School, Javier Moreno Colon of Palomar Community College and Jayden Hanzy and JohVonne Roberts of San Diego State University are recipients of the 2023 SDABJ scholarship.

The scholarship recipients will be honored at the SDABJ Scholarship Reception on Saturday, June 10 from 1-3 p.m. at NBC 7/Telemundo studios with former The San Diego Union-Tribune sports journalist, Jim Trotter, providing remarks as the keynote speaker.

Tickets to the reception are still available at $30 online at www.sdabj.org and $35 at the door.

Since its founding in 2000, SDABJ has awarded at least 70 annual scholarships to high school and college students pursuing journalism and other communications careers.