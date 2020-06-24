SD USCIS Office Continuing Naturalization Ceremonies, In-Person Services Again

While more and more establishments are given the green light to reopen in San Diego County – and a rollercoaster of positive COVID-19 cases are reported – in-person services for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services San Diego Field Office will resume.

With the city’s local USCIS office once again offering live services, naturalization ceremonies will also continue. After weeks of being halted, the first drive-through ceremony in San Diego was held on June 9 at Cabrillo National Monument. Since then, about 1,440 new U.S. citizens were sworn in, according to USCIS.

On Wednesday, a total of 147 from 42 countries became U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the Cabrillo National Monument in Point Loma.

"I cannot explain how I feel now. I've been waiting for a long time. I studied and studied and now my dream came true," said Jose Carlos Magos, who got naturalized on Wednesday.

As more oath ceremonies get scheduled, USCIS states that in order to participate, applicants must not show any COVID-19 symptoms, have contact with anyone who tested positive for the virus and has had no instructions to self-quarantine. Those who are unable to satisfy that criteria, or those who cannot make their appointment for naturalization, will have their date rescheduled.

To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the number of appointments, interviews and naturalization ceremonies have been reduced to allow for social distancing. USCIS advises everyone to allow time for cleaning and waiting room occupancy.