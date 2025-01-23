SD Unified says it will ‘protect' students from ‘Trump's actions against immigrants'  

San Diego Unified School District officials on Wednesday addressed the issue of immigration enforcement regarding the district's students despite any actions taken by the Trump administration.

Interim Superintendent Fabiola Bagula said any actions President Donald Trump has taken in his first few days back in the Oval Office, backed by a Republican-majority Congress, are unlikely to have a direct impact on the district's students. However, the district is preparing for other scenarios, just in case, Bagula said.

"Our district is committed to ensuring everyone in our school communities feel safe, valued and supported," Bagula said in a statement sent out during the afternoon. "We have also made resources available and communicated regularly with parents and administrators. If anything other than our standard policies are required, we will take action."

On Dec. 17, 2024, the district's board of education passed a resolution intended to assuage some fears about the new administration and potential bills meant to clamp down on illegal immigration.

"In anticipation of heightened concerns, fears and uncertainty resulting from changes in federal executive and congressional leadership, we are taking several steps to reaffirm our values as a welcoming district for all staff, students and their families," the resolution read. "District staff and students are entitled to their First Amendment right to free speech; however, harassment, discrimination, and biased-based harm have no place in San Diego Unified school communities.

"We recognize the existing and potential future increased threats posed to LGBTQIA+ (especially transgender), immigrant, and all students, families and staff, which directly impact physical safety, mental health, and school engagement," it continued.

The district launched a website to report possible "equity, civil rights or safety" concerns. The page has specific resources for immigrants and/or their children, LGBTQ support, health and wellness, and other concerns.

"Student information shall not be disclosed to immigration law enforcement authorities without parental consent, a court order or judicial subpoena," according to district policy.

SDUSD staff must report any informational request to the superintendent, provide the student and the student's family a description of the immigration officer's request and document it.

Additionally, district resources and data "shall not be used, directly or by others, to compile a list, registry, or database of individuals based on national origin, immigration status, religion or other category of individual characteristics protected against unlawful discrimination."

Staff must also take prompt steps to intervene and investigate instances of bullying, harassment and intimidation, as well as report all instances of sex discrimination and sex-based harassment to the district's Title IX office, officials said.