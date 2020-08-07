SD Teenager Charged With Vandalism, Looting From Aftermath of La Mesa Protests

It's been more than two months since the protests in La Mesa over the killing of George Floyd turned into chaos. Now, the La Mesa police department say they've made an arrest in connection to the night's vandalism and looting.

Leah Brocker, 18, of San Diego is charged with three counts of looting and one count of vandalism stemming from her alleged actions at Chase Bank, Sally's Beauty Supply and Von's on May 30.

La Mesa Police say they have arrested 19 people in connection with the looting and vandalism that happened on May 30.

Looters stole more than $200,000 of retail from Play it Again Sports on May 30 according to owner Dan Buxton. He says they've been able to restock about 60% of their inventory. He says his store has been able to survive thanks to the generosity of the community, but he's happy to see that the people who took advantage of the protests in May are being held accountable.

"I hope it deters people from thinking that in the future that this is going to be tolerated because if we don’t hold anyone accountable it's going to happen again," Buxton said.

Brocker is currently being held at the Los Colinas Women's Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee. She is set to be arraigned on August 14. Her bail is set at $65,000.