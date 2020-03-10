coronavirus

SD Opera Cancels Performances Due to Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

By City News Service

The San Diego Opera announced Tuesday it was canceling several performances of "Aging Magician'' at the Balboa Theatre after the artists opted not to travel because of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a press release, the production was canceled due to concerns over possible travel restrictions for the more than 25 youth choral performers coming from New York City.

The opera intended to present all scheduled performances on March 13 and 14 and had already rented the theater, contracted labor and had the creative crew in San Diego.

Local

Horton Plaza 5 hours ago

$330M Loan Secured for Horton Plaza Redevelopment

San Diego 14 hours ago

With Toilet Paper in High Demand, Brothers Offer Golden Hill No.2 Option

"San Diego Opera is closely following the national conversation about the spread of the novel coronavirus. We are saddened our community did not get to experience this important work, but understand the decision of the artists and their families in these uncertain times,'' said San Diego Opera General Director David Bennett.

Ticket holders are being contacted directly by the company.

San Diego Opera remains open for business and has two more operas this season: "The Barber of Seville'' in April and May and "The Falling and the Rising'' in May.

The opera continues to follow guidelines from government agencies and public health partners, the release said.

This article tagged under:

coronavirussan diego opera
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us