SD County to Send Phase 2 Reopening Plan, Phase 3 ‘Pilot’ Plan to State for Approval

San Diego County’s COVID-19 Response Team confirmed the county has satisfied the new metrics set by the state to allow jurisdictions to advance into Phase 2 of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reopening plan.

The response team, which monitors and reports on the coronavirus' toll on the county, made the announcement during the Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday while updating local leaders on the county’s response to the novel coronavirus.

It recommended that the Board vote to support the county’s transition to accelerated Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, which would allow for in-store shopping and let dine-in restaurants and swap meets reopen. The team also recommended local leaders send Gov. Newsom a pilot program plan for Phase 3 of the county’s reopening.

On Monday, Newsom announced California would relax some of its reopening criteria and that 53 of the state’s 58 counties could meet the new guidelines. The updated guidelines included the elimination of requirements such as a county having zero deaths and no more than one case or every 10,000 residents over the span of 14 days.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the county opened the discussion to the public and received dozens of calls regarding the possibility of San Diego reopening.

The Board unanimously voted in favor of supporting the COVID-19 Response Team's recommendation to move San Diego County toward Phase 2. It also voted 4-1 in favor of sending the pilot program to state leaders.

However, it does not mean things will take into effect immediately. Officials have not outlined how soon changes will be made.

“I would be so excited,” Little Italy resident Andrea Yoder Clark told NBC 7. “That is a part of our culture and life here in Little Italy. I know many people who live in the neighborhood we all moved here to take advantage of the great restaurants.”

In anticipation of the county's next move, the restaurant industry demonstrated how it would operate if given the green light to reopen for dine-in service.

“We are very cautious and working with our restaurants and retailers to make sure that when they do open they’re prepared to make sure the first step is public health and making sure the guest is safe and also the employees and staff are safe,” said Christopher Gomez of the Little Italy Association.

The Board of Supervisors is also set to debate on Tuesday the allocation of the $334 million it received in federal funds as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.