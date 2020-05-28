san diego legion

SD LEGION ANNOUNCE SCOTT MURRAY AND ZACK TEST AS CO-HEAD COACHES

By Becki Schildhouse

Stuart Walmsley/Getty Images

After their 2020 season ended abruptly after just five matches, the San Diego Legion are setting their sights on the future.

Thursday, the Legion announced that Scott Murray and Zack Test will take over all Legion coaching duties as new co-Head coaches.

It won’t take much to adjust to the news since both have been with the franchise for the last few seasons.

Local

San Diego County May 23

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Sitting, Sunbathing Allowed on Beaches As Soon As June 2

nursing homes 2 hours ago

COVID-19 Deaths at Local Nursing Homes Spike

Murray joined the squad as the Legion’s Forwards Coach for the 2019 season. Before coaching, he played for the Scotland National Team and spent time in both the French League and English Premiership.

Test has been with the Legion as their Backs Coach since their inaugural season in 2018. Like Murray, he’s brought valuable experience to the team after playing in the Rugby World Cup and the Olympics with the U.S. national team as a player.

In a press release, SD Legion President and CEO Ryan Patterson said, “As we look forward to the 2021 season, our organization is very focused on winning an MLR championship for our fans and the broader community in San Diego. Darren (SD Legion Chairman) and I are confident Zack and Scott will push our team to the next level, on and off the field.”

The Legion looked to be on their way to a championship this season before play was stopped. They were undefeated after five-matches and sat atop the leaderboard with 23 table points, more than any other Major League Rugby club.

This article tagged under:

san diego legionusmlr
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us