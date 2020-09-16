SD Humane Society Receives Van of Food For County Pets

Animal care nonprofits GreaterGood.org and Operation Blankets of Love arrived at the San Diego Humane Society today with a van filled with canned dog food and other supplies to help community members struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The society offers safety net services that provide families with supplies to help them keep their pets. Since the pandemic began, its campus locations have been open for pet food distributions through its Community Pet Pantry.

Anyone can visit the organization's campuses in Escondido, Oceanside or San Diego during regular hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday to pick up a bag of dog or cat food, as well as other supplies, such as cat litter, pet treats and pet beds while supplies last.

THANK YOU to @GreaterGoodorg & @OBOLPaws for donating canned dog food and other supplies to @sdhumane to support community members in need. SDHS Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego campuses are open Tues-Sun 9-6 for public to pick up dog/cat food, resources while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/u8RmAyfJj0 — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) September 15, 2020

"San Diego Humane Society could not help as many members of our community without our partnership with GreaterGood.org," said Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society. "We appreciate their continued support and coordination with Operation Blankets of Love to make a donation of pet food that will ultimately keep more animals with their families."

SDHS has also partnered with the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, San Diego Unified School District and other human service groups to make pet food available at their distribution sites. Pet food has also been distributed to SDHS's dog and cat rescue partners for the pets in their care.

Less than a month ago, SDHS distributed its one-millionth pet meal since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.

GreaterGood.org is a national nonprofit that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets and the planet.

"The pandemic and now the West Coast wildfires are creating an unprecedented animal sheltering crisis, while also affecting pet parents, so it is our duty to step in and offer assistance on a national level by supporting local animal shelter partners like San Diego Humane Society," said Liz Baker, GreaterGood.org CEO. "Our goal is to provide local animal shelters and pet parents struggling financially with pet food and supplies, so they can continue to care for the pets they love during this challenging and stressful time."