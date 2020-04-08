SD Food Bank to Host South Bay ‘Drive-Thru’ Food, Toilet Paper Distribution

The San Diego Food Bank, in partnership with the city of Chula Vista, will host a “drive-thru” emergency food and toilet paper distribution for low-income families and seniors affected by COVID-19 in the South Bay.

The food distribution will serve 1,000 vehicles starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 10 at Southwestern College. All vehicles attending must enter from East H Street, SD Food Bank said.

Low-income families and seniors in the South Bay can receive help at @SDFoodBank and #ChulaVista emergency food... Posted by City of Chula Vista Government on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

The distribution will be contactless, and all attendees will remain in their cars with windows rolled up, and food/toilet paper will be placed directly in the trunk by volunteers, SD Food Bank said.

No individuals or families can “walk-up” to receive food on foot. Those who are not able to drive should call the food bank for a food distribution site near their home. For more details, click here.

The distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis—rain or shine.

This will be a “self-certifying” food distribution where attendees must verbally certify that they meet the income guidelines (see chart) to receive food assistance, SD Food Bank said. To view the chart, click here.

Food items that will be distributed will include: UHT milk, peanut butter, brown rice, canned peaches, canned green beans, canned peas, canned tomato sauce, canned vegetable soup, canned cream of mushroom soup, canned salmon, canned pork, a box of cereal, pecan pieces (1 lb.), and a bag of potatoes. In addition, attendees will receive a family-pack of toilet paper, paper towels, and baby wipes.

For further information, visit the SD Food Bank website.