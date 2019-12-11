False Alarm After ‘Suspicious Powder’ Found in Mail At SD Court

The 10th floor of the San Diego Central Courthouse was evacuated after “suspicious powder” was seen in a letter received at one of the executive offices, confirmed Karen Dalton, Public Relations Officer for San Diego Courts.

The central courthouse located at 1100 Union Street in Downtown was evacuated Wednesday afternoon in "an abundance of caution" as San Diego County Hazmat was called to the scene.

After further investigation, nothing hazardous was located, San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Jeff Mitchell said.

San Diego Police also responded and no one was reported injured.

No other information was available.

