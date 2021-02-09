small business grants

SD County Supervisors to Vote on $30 Million Stimulus Grants for Small Businesses

By Nicole Gomez and Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Diego County Supervisors will consider on Tuesday distributing $30 million in stimulus grants to local small businesses who have struggled to keep afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Introduced by Supervisors Terra Lawson-Remer and Joel Anderson, the push calls for the county to provide additional resources to the region’s struggling businesses. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will vote on the matter during their meeting Tuesday.

At Monday’s rally for the push, local small business owners pleaded the county’s supervisors to vote in favor of the measure.

“Every little bit we can get from the city or the government or the state really goes to help prolong the time we can just last through these hard times,” said Joe Paraiso, co-owner of La Mesa’s Brew Coffee Spot.

Although the motion has been introduced, the county does not yet have the money to provide the grants. Those funds may have to come from the federal government and it is unclear when or even if they will become available.

However, San Diego County leaders wanted to get a head start on the matter to get the ball rolling immediately if such funds become available.

