SD County Spent Nearly $12M in Federal Funds for Housing Needs

San Diego County spent almost $12 million in federal entitlement money on affordable housing, community infrastructure, helping the homeless, and housing or services to people living with HIV/AIDS, according to a report presented Wednesday to the Board of Supervisors.

The spending figure comes from the 2020-21 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report, a summary of housing program accomplishments during that fiscal year, according to a county spokesman.

Administered by the county's Housing and Community Development Services, the $11.74 million was provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, in four programs.

Last fiscal year, the county exceeded annual outcome projections in four funding areas: community development block grants, an emergency solutions grant, home investment partnerships and housing opportunities for people with HIV/AIDS.

According to the report, the county also distributes funding provided by the state's Emergency Solutions Grant program, which predominately benefited lower-income residents. Those investments included:

Approximately $5.3 million on affordable housing, including The Grove, an 80-unit affordable housing development in Vista;

Nearly $5 million on housing for people with HIV/AIDS;

Over $800,000 on homeless prevention, rapid rehousing, emergency shelters and street outreach; and

Over $750,000 on new infrastructure, including park improvements, street and sidewalk construction or repairs and public services.

According to the report, the county served more than 125,000 people and 5,000 households during the 2020-21 fiscal year. The CAPER requires public comment and a public hearing before it's submitted to the federal government.