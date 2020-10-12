missing person

SD County Sheriff's Deputies Searching for Missing Descanso Man, 81

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff's Pine Valley station at 619-938-8400

By City News Service

San Diego County sheriff's detectives asked for public help to find an 81-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease and high blood pressure who went missing Sunday from his home in Descanso, a deputy said.

Kenneth Zimmerman left his home at 24680 Viejas Blvd. around 12:30 p.m. in his gold Toyota Tundra, California license plate: 8E41946, to get a newspaper and never returned, Deputy Eli Curran of the Pine Valley station said.

Zimmerman did not take his medication before he left and it was not believed that he had it with him, Curran said. He did not have a cell phone with him.

He was last seen driving toward Highway 79 and frequents businesses in Alpine as well as the El Cajon Home Depot, Curran said.

Zimmerman is white. He stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds, Curran said. He has light skin, white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white cowboy hat, dark-blue short-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Descanso is a small community in the Cuyamaca Mountains.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff's Pine Valley station at 619-938-8400.

