SD County Officials Say Over 800,000 Recall Ballots Returned So Far

Of the more than 1.96 million mail-in ballots issued for the California gubernatorial recall election in San Diego County, 815,042 have been returned as of Sunday, officials said.

The expected turnout in California for Tuesday's election was 70%, which would surpass turnout for the 2003 gubernatorial recall election of 66.66%, said Gig Conaughton of the County Communications Office.

There were 1,970,708 registered voters in the county as of Aug. 31, he said, with 805,082 Democratic voters, 535,288 Republicans, 517,424 nonpartisan and 112,914 listed as other party voters.

There were 131 ballot drop-off locations open around the county, and as of Saturday, 119,709 ballots had been dropped off in person.

San Diego voters can now visit the 221 voting locations around the county through Election Day on Sept. 14, as well as the Registrar of Voters Office.

From Sept. 11 through Sept. 13 the voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Election Day, the hours will change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To find a voting location near you, visit the Registrar of Voters website.