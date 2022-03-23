san diego county fair

SD County Fair Unveils 2022 Concert Lineup with Jason Derulo, Prince Royce, Shaggy and More

The Del Mar County Fair revealed its 2022 Toyota Summer Concert Series lineup that includes big names

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Left: Shaggy performs during the 2018 Tortuga Music Festival on April 7, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Middle: Prince Royce on stage at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 20, 2021 -- (Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo). Right: Jason Derulo
Getty Images, John Parra/Telemundo, NBC Universal

The San Diego County Fair has announced its 2022 Toyota Summer Concert Series lineup that includes big names like Jason Derulo, Prince Royce and Shaggy.

The fair, which comes back after a two-year hiatus with its theme, "Heroes Reunite", runs from June 8 through July 4 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

With 21 nights of entertainment on deck, the fair promises something for nearly everyone with shows taking place at its Coors Light Avenue Stage, Paddock Stage, and other stages.

‘Home Grown Fun': San Diego County Fair Opens for Scaled-Down 2021 Season
Tickets go on sale on April 2 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com. All tickets include same-day admission to the fair.

This year's lineup covers plenty of musical genres for everyone, from hip-pop, rock en Español, Norteño music, comedy, country, reggae, rock and more.

Here is who will be playing at the Toyota Summer Concert Series:

Visit the San Diego County Fair website for more information.

