SD County Fair Unveils 2022 Concert Lineup with Jason Derulo, Prince Royce, Shaggy and More

The San Diego County Fair has announced its 2022 Toyota Summer Concert Series lineup that includes big names like Jason Derulo, Prince Royce and Shaggy.
The fair, which comes back after a two-year hiatus with its theme, "Heroes Reunite", runs from June 8 through July 4 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
With 21 nights of entertainment on deck, the fair promises something for nearly everyone with shows taking place at its Coors Light Avenue Stage, Paddock Stage, and other stages.
Tickets go on sale on April 2 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com. All tickets include same-day admission to the fair.
This year's lineup covers plenty of musical genres for everyone, from hip-pop, rock en Español, Norteño music, comedy, country, reggae, rock and more.
Here is who will be playing at the Toyota Summer Concert Series:
- June 8
- June 9
- June 10
- June 12
- June 15
- June 16
- June 19
- June 22
- June 23
- June 24
- June 25
- June 26
- June 30
- July 3
Visit the San Diego County Fair website for more information.
