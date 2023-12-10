San Diego

SD County Board of Education seeks new superintendent

The board is welcoming input from the community in the selection process. Members of the public are invited to voice their opinions from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the SDCOE's Linda Vista Campus at 6401 Linda Vista Road.

By City News Service

This photo shows the San Diego Unified School District's Board of Education building in October of 2022.
NBC 7

The San Diego County Board of Education reminded the public Sunday that there is an opening for the next superintendent of schools, and residents will get a chance to weigh in on the selection process Monday.

After Superintendent Paul Gothold announced his plans to retire in the summer of 2024 a few months ago, the board hired the executive search firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates to recruit a new superintendent.

An online survey is available in English and Spanish at survey2.ecragroup.com. Online survey input will be available until Dec. 22.

Applicants can apply for the position at hyasearch.com. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 10, 2024.

